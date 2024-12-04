News & Insights

Silex Systems Issues New Unquoted Options

December 04, 2024 — 11:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Silex Systems Limited (AU:SLX) has released an update.

Silex Systems Limited has announced the issuance of 75,000 new unquoted options with an exercise price of $4.50, set to expire in December 2027. This move could interest investors looking at potential growth opportunities within the company. The issuance adds a new class of securities under the ASX code SLX, indicating Silex’s strategic financial maneuvers.

