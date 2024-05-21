News & Insights

Silex Systems Debuts New ASX Securities

May 21, 2024 — 04:08 am EDT

Silex Systems Limited (AU:SLX) has released an update.

Silex Systems Limited has announced the application for quotation of 61,750 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code SLX, with the issue dated May 21, 2024. The new securities listing on the Australian Securities Exchange is part of the company’s latest financial developments.

