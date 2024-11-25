Silex Systems Aligns with ASX Governance Standards

Silex Systems Limited (AU:SLX) has released an update.
Silex Systems Limited has announced the appointment of Susan Corlett as the new Chair of its Audit Committee, ensuring compliance with ASX Listing Rule 12.7. This change aligns with corporate governance recommendations and highlights the company’s commitment to maintaining an independent and effective audit committee.
