Silent Surge: The 3 Stocks Quietly Making Millionaires

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Astute investors become millionaires when certain possibilities in the stock market appear silently. These are three examples of quiet surges. These businesses are profiting from changing market trends, such as semiconductor advancements, identity verification technology and the shift to renewable energy sources, even if they don’t often make headlines. Silent millionaire maker stocks aren’t always obvious picks or big names, but they can offer tremendous opportunity for savvy investors.

Of the three companies on this list, the first is a pioneer in semiconductor wafer cleaning solutions. It has seen a sharp increase in sales because of its inventive product line that serves local and foreign consumers. The second is using state-of-the-art identity verification solutions to lead the charge in combating fraud. The third is establishing itself as a dominant force in the worldwide market thanks to its technical advancements and smart investments that are changing the face of renewable energy.

All three companies are demonstrating tenacity and flexibility as they negotiate shifting market conditions. Each offers a different chance for investors to partake in the quiet wave of wealth creation.

ACM Research (ACMR)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

In 2023, sales of single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning products from ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) increased by 43%, accounting for 72% of total sales. Because of its extensive cleaning portfolio, ACM Research is a vital partner for Chinese mature node development and worldwide markets. This portfolio supports about 90% of all cleaning process stages for logic and memory devices.

Moreover, ACM Research leads the market thanks to its flagship Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS) Tahoe and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation (TEBO) single-wafer cleaning solutions. These flagships have technological characteristics that rivals cannot match. The 30-millimeter auto bench cleaning industry has shown good profitability. Thus, the company has had a solid increase in market share since its initial debut.

In 2023, the combined revenue from furnace, electro-chemical plating (ECP) and other technologies increased by 33%, topping $100 million. The strong performance from ECP, especially in front-end processes, suggests that ACM Research successfully gained market share for total plating.

Advanced packaging revenue increased by 31.5% in 2023 and accounted for 9% of total revenue. ACM Research also anticipates growing demand for high-performance computer applications like artificial intelligence (AI) and launched ULTRA C v Vacuum Cleaning Tools.

Mitek Systems (MITK)

Source: Song_about_summer / Shutterstock

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) has continued to increase and progress its products. Recent offerings include ID R&D biometrics software solutions, Check Fraud Defender (CFD), MiVIP and MiPass. Mitek Systems’ focus on advancements and flexibility in responding to market demands is seen in the launch of these new products.

The company’s Check Fraud Defender product reflects its expansion into related areas like AI-driven fraud and identity management, emphasizing its capacity to leverage new market trends and broaden its top-line. The early momentum with CFD and channel partners shows effective acceptance and cooperation within the banking industry. By the end of the 2024 fiscal year, the firm hopes to have over 50 CFD clients.

Due to increased fraud and cybercrime worldwide, there is a growing need for identity verification and fraud protection solutions. The rise in fraud associated with deepfakes highlights the massive demand for reliable detection systems and biometric authentication tools. Addressing new risks like deepfakes enhances Mitek Systems’ market relevance and growth potential, and solutions like IDLive Face Plus put Mitek Systems at the forefront of battling developing fraud concerns.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Source: chuyuss / Shutterstock.com

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has invested $500 million in Recurrent Energy with Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ). When BlackRock invests in something, that’s a sure sign it’s probably one of the silent millionaire maker stocks. The investment will strengthen the company’s shift to long-term ownership and management of renewable energy projects. Collaborations are being made with organizations such as Sol Systems and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. These expand the company’s operations efficiently and establish a stronger market position.

Canadian Solar’s rapid switch to N-type TOPCon solar technology reflects the company’s edge over industry competitors. The company has a strategic emphasis on major markets and localization initiatives. This can be observed in the opening of a module plant in Texas and the robust demand for U.S.-made products. The company has a pipeline of 63 GWh and a committed backlog of $2.6 billion. Canadian Solar’s battery energy storage business, under the e-STORAGE name, provides a lead in the energy storage industry.

Canadian Solar’s robust geographical reach encompasses North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. As a result, it reduces the potential risks arising from market variations. The promising project advancements and collaborations in nations such as Mexico, U.S., Brazil and the United Kingdom showcase the company’s aptitude for seizing expansion prospects.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in ACMR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Silent Surge: The 3 Stocks Quietly Making Millionaires appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.