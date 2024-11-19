News & Insights

Stocks

Silence Therapeutics weakness after AHA updates ‘overdone,’ says BMO Capital

November 19, 2024 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital notes that Silence Therapeutics (SLN) is trading significantly lower following AHA updates due to concerns that favorable data from oral Muvalaplin may potentially be a competitive threat for Silence’s Zerlasiran and/or reduce big pharma’s interest in a partnership as well as worries about Zerlasiran safety. However, the firm believes the stock reaction is “overdone” as it sees no safety or competitive threat concerns. Management reiterated its confidence in Zerlasiran and finding a partner, notes the analyst, who sees “an opportunity to buy the dip” and keeps an Outperform rating and $67 price target on Silence shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SLN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.