Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Soars 19.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (SLN) shares rallied 19% in the last trading session to close at $7.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Silence Therapeutics’s stock price gain can be attributed to increasing investor confidence in recent pipeline developments. SLN continues to advance its siRNA pipeline with multiple near-term catalysts. Its lead candidate, divesiran for polycythemia vera (PV), has seen accelerated timelines, with phase II SANRECO topline data expected in the third quarter 2026 due to faster enrollment. The company’s zerlasiran, targeting elevated lipoprotein(a), is Phase III–ready and could attract a development partner. In earlier stages, SLN365 for cholesterol and SLN098 for obesity are showing encouraging preclinical progress, underscoring the potential of its mRNAi GOLD platform, with multiple updates anticipated throughout 2026.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +45%. Revenues are expected to be $6 million, up 4185.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Silence Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SLN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Silence Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN), closed the last trading session 1.9% lower at $37.09. Over the past month, GRDN has returned 10.9%.

For Guardian Pharmacy, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.24. This represents a change of +14.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Guardian Pharmacy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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