Silence Therapeutics Showcases Promising Phase 2 Results

Silence Therapeutics has unveiled promising Phase 2 trial results for its siRNA treatment, zerlasiran, showing significant reductions in lipoprotein(a) levels in patients with cardiovascular disease. The data, presented at the American Heart Association Annual Meeting and published in JAMA, highlight an over 80% reduction in Lp(a) with infrequent dosing post-treatment, paving the way for Phase 3 trials. With elevated Lp(a) affecting a significant portion of the population and linked to serious health risks, zerlasiran could offer a groundbreaking solution for those affected.

