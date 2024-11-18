News & Insights

Stocks

Silence Therapeutics Showcases Promising Phase 2 Results

November 18, 2024 — 05:21 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Silence Therapeutics (SLN) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Silence Therapeutics has unveiled promising Phase 2 trial results for its siRNA treatment, zerlasiran, showing significant reductions in lipoprotein(a) levels in patients with cardiovascular disease. The data, presented at the American Heart Association Annual Meeting and published in JAMA, highlight an over 80% reduction in Lp(a) with infrequent dosing post-treatment, paving the way for Phase 3 trials. With elevated Lp(a) affecting a significant portion of the population and linked to serious health risks, zerlasiran could offer a groundbreaking solution for those affected.

For further insights into SLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.