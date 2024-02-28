Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (SLN) Soars 6.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (SLN) shares rallied 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $25.54. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 27% gain over the past four weeks.

Last week, the company achieved a milestone payment of $10 million from AstraZeneca following the initiation of phase I study under its siRNA collaboration. This might have driven the share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +45.7%. Revenues are expected to be $11.46 million, up 105% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SLN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX), finished the last trading session 4.5% lower at $7.20. FHTX has returned 101.1% over the past month.

For Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.75. This represents a change of -8.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

