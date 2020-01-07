Silence Therapeutics Enters Technology Evaluation Agreement With Takeda

Markets

(RTTNews) - Silence Therapeutics (SLN.L) has entered into a technology evaluation deal with Takeda to explore the potential of utilising Silence's platform to generate siRNA molecules against a an undisclosed target discovered by Takeda. Silence Therapeutics will receive single-digit million US dollar of research funding.

The companies have also agreed to negotiate the terms of a license agreement should the initial evaluation study prove successful.

With the company's increased U.S. focus, the Board of Silence Therapeutics has decided to establish a U.S. subsidiary in 2020.

