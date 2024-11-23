News & Insights

Stocks

Silchester Boosts Stake in Tietoevry Corporation

November 23, 2024 — 07:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TietoEVRY (GB:0KG0) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Silchester International Investors LLP has increased its shareholding in Tietoevry Corporation to 15.04%, reflecting a significant stake in the company. This move highlights growing investor confidence in Tietoevry’s technology-driven strategies and global capabilities. Tietoevry is a leading tech firm with a focus on cloud, data, and software, serving clients worldwide.

For further insights into GB:0KG0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.