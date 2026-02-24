Sila Realty Trust Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Sila Realty Trust Inc. (SILA) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.01 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $11.11 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $50.70 million from $46.54 million last year.

Sila Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.01 Mln. vs. $11.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $50.70 Mln vs. $46.54 Mln last year.

