Sila Realty Trust Faces Lease Rejections and Bankruptcy Challenges

November 05, 2024 — 05:06 pm EST

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. ( (SILA) ) has issued an announcement.

Sila Realty Trust is navigating significant changes as Steward Health Care filed for bankruptcy and rejected its lease, prompting the company to seek new sale or lease opportunities for the Stoughton Healthcare Facility. Similarly, GenesisCare’s bankruptcy and subsequent emergence has influenced the sale of the Yucca Valley Healthcare Facility. While a sale contract is in place, its completion remains uncertain due to due diligence contingencies.

