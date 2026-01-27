Sila Realty Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SILA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.42, changing hands as high as $24.53 per share. Sila Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SILA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SILA's low point in its 52 week range is $21.94 per share, with $27.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.50.

