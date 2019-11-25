Sika to buy Romanian mortar maker Adeplast

ZURICH, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sika SIKA.S is buying Romanian mortar and thermal insulations company Adeplast, the Swiss construction chemicals maker said on Monday.

Adeplast generates sales of 120 million Swiss francs ($120.34 million)with a workforce of 460 employees, said Sika, which did not disclose how much it was paying for the business.

($1 = 0.9972 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill)

