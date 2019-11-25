Sika to buy Romanian mortar maker Adeplast

Sika is buying Romanian mortar and thermal insulations company Adeplast, the Swiss construction chemicals maker said on Monday.

Adeplast generates sales of 120 million Swiss francs ($120.34 million)with a workforce of 460 employees, said Sika, which did not disclose how much it was paying for the business.

