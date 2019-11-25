Sika To Buy Adeplast - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sika (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK), a specialty chemicals company, announced it has agreed to acquire Adeplast SA. Headquartered in Ploie?ti, Rumania, Adeplast produces a wide range of building mortars as well as thermal insulation for building envelope solutions. It operates four state-of-the-art production plants.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: "Adeplast will considerably strengthen the presence of our Target Market Building Finishing in the growing Romanian market. The improved access to the distribution channel will offer exciting cross-selling opportunities, increase our market penetration, and drive the continued growth of both companies."

