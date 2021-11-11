Sika to acquire former BASF construction chemcials company in $6 bln deal

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sika SIKA.S has agreed to buy construction chemicals maker MBCC in a 5.5 billion Swiss franc ($6.03 billion) deal, the Swiss company said on Thursday, as it steps up its strategy to act as a consolidator in the fragmented sector.

Sika said it was buying MBCC Group, the former BASF Construction Chemicals, from an affiliate of Lone Star Funds, a global private equity firm.

