Sika to acquire former BASF construction chemcials company in $6 bln deal

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sika SIKA.S has agreed to buy construction chemicals maker MBCC in a 5.5 billion Swiss franc ($6.03 billion) deal, the Swiss company said on Thursday, as it steps up its strategy to act as a consolidator in the fragmented sector.

Sika said it was buying MBCC Group, the former BASF Construction Chemicals, from an affiliate of Lone Star Funds, a global private equity firm.

($1 = 0.9127 Swiss francs)

