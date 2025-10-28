Sika (SWX:SIKA) Price Target Decreased by 10.15% to 234.98

The average one-year price target for Sika (SWX:SIKA) has been revised to CHF 234,98 / share. This is a decrease of 10.15% from the prior estimate of CHF 261,52 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 161,60 to a high of CHF 367,50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.45% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 168,50 / share.

Sika Maintains 2.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.14%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sika. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIKA is 0.43%, an increase of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 20,524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,738K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,784K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 2.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,325K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares , representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 5.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,446K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 6.85% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 992K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 9.09% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 788K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares , representing a decrease of 43.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 27.58% over the last quarter.

