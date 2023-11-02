Sika (SIX:SIKA) Price Target Decreased by 7.15% to 284.58

The average one-year price target for Sika (SIX:SIKA) has been revised to 284.58 / share. This is an decrease of 7.15% from the prior estimate of 306.51 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 225.23 to a high of 383.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.20% from the latest reported closing price of 216.90 / share.

Sika Maintains 1.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.48%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sika. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIKA is 0.57%, an increase of 8.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 28,524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,346K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,344K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 2.79% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,047K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 11.40% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,943K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 8.68% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 1,854K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 2.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,151K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 1.30% over the last quarter.

