Sika reports weaker-than-expected operating profit for 2019

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Construction chemicals maker Sika SIKA.S reported annual operating profit on Friday that narrowly missed market estimates, but said it expects an increase of more than 10% in sales in terms of local currency for 2020.

The Swiss company reported operating profit of 1.06 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion), missing analyst average estimate of 1.08 billion francs, according to Refinitiv data.

"For the 2020 financial year, due to the higher acquisition impact, Sika is expecting a sales increase of more than 10% in local currencies, as well as an over-proportional increase in profitability," the company said.

Net profit for the company whose products are used to strengthen and waterproof concrete rose to 759 million francs, above analysts' forecast of 757 million francs.

In January, the company reported full-year organic sales growth of 3.3% to 8.11 billion francs, helped by a string of acquisitions and seven new factories in 2019.

Sika has proposed an increase in its dividend to 2.30 francs from 2.05 francs a year earlier.

"The unknown impact of the coronavirus on the development of the end markets is an element of uncertainty," it said.

($1 = 0.9833 Swiss francs)

