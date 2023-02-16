Sika reports record annual operating profit in 2022

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals company Sika AG SIKA.S reported a better-than-expected operating profit for 2022 on Friday, and said it expects sales to increase by 6-8% in local currencies for 2023.

The company reported operating profit rose by 13.5% to a record 1.58 billion Swiss francs ($1.70 billion), in line with its guidance and beating analysts' expectation of 1.57 billion francs.

Sika also reported an operating profit margin of 15.1%. ($1 = 0.9280 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.