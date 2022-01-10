Sika reports 17.3% jump in full-year sales

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Construction chemicals maker Sika SIKA.S reported on Tuesday a 17.3% rise in 2021 sales, boosted by a raft of acquisitions and the upturn in the building industry after pandemic closures the year before.

The Swiss company, whose products are used to reinforce and water-proof concrete, said full-year sales rose to 9.24 billion francs ($9.98 billion) from 7.88 billion francs in 2020.

($1 = 0.9262 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.