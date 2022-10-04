Sika raises full year sales outlook

ZURICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sika SIKA.S raised its full year sales outlook on Tuesday, saying it now expected to increase its sales in local currencies by more than 15% in 2022.

The producer of construction chemicals had previously targeted a sales increase in local currencies at "well over 10%", exceeding 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.09 billion) for the first time.

($1 = 0.9911 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Rachel More)

