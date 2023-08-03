Sika raises full-year sales guidance

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals company Sika SIKA.S raised its sales guidance in local currencies for 2023 and reported a decrease in operating profit for the first half of the year, it said on Friday.

The company, which makes products to reinforce and waterproof walls, roofs and floors, said sales in the year to the end of June increased 1.8% to 5.35 billion Swiss francs ($6.12 billion).

($1 = 0.8739 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

