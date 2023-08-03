News & Insights

Sika raises full-year sales guidance

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

August 03, 2023 — 11:11 pm EDT

Written by John Revill and Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals company Sika SIKA.S raised its sales guidance in local currencies for 2023 and reported a decrease in operating profit for the first half of the year, it said on Friday.

The company, which makes products to reinforce and waterproof walls, roofs and floors, said sales in the year to the end of June increased 1.8% to 5.35 billion Swiss francs ($6.12 billion).

($1 = 0.8739 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.