Sika price target lowered to CHF 310 from CHF 325 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Matthias Pfeifenberger lowered the firm’s price target on Sika (SXYAY) to CHF 310 from CHF 325 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
- Sika price target lowered to CHF 250 from CHF 260 at JPMorgan
- Sika price target lowered to CHF 330 from CHF 360 at Barclays
