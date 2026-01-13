Markets

Sika Preliminary 2025 Sales Up 0.6% In Local Currencies

January 13, 2026 — 12:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Sika (SIKA.SW) reported that, in Swiss francs, 2025 sales were 11.20 billion Swiss francs, a decline of 4.8% from prior year, including foreign currency impact of 5.4%. In local currencies, sales growth was 0.6%. On an organic basis, sales were down 0.4% for the full year. The company posted organic sales growth of 1.2%, excluding Chinese construction businesses.

Sika now expects full-year 2025 EBITDA margin of slightly above 19%, excluding one-off costs related to the Fast Forward program.

