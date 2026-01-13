Sika Preliminary 2025 Sales Up 0.6% In Local Currencies

(RTTNews) - Sika (SIKA.SW) reported that, in Swiss francs, 2025 sales were 11.20 billion Swiss francs, a decline of 4.8% from prior year, including foreign currency impact of 5.4%. In local currencies, sales growth was 0.6%. On an organic basis, sales were down 0.4% for the full year. The company posted organic sales growth of 1.2%, excluding Chinese construction businesses.

Sika now expects full-year 2025 EBITDA margin of slightly above 19%, excluding one-off costs related to the Fast Forward program.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.