Sika posts 3% decline in first quarter sales

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

April 17, 2023 — 11:10 pm EDT

Written by John Revill and Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals company Sika SIKA.S reported a 3% decline in first-quarter sales on Tuesday after the construction chemicals maker faced subdued demand from the building sector amid rising global interest rates.

The company, which makes products to reinforce and waterproof walls, roofs and floors, said sales fell to 2.33 billion Swiss francs in the three months to the end of March, from 2.39 billion francs a year earlier.

Sales in local currencies rose 1.2%.

