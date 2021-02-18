Sika names insider Hasler as new CEO, posts profit beat

Adds details from earnings release

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika SIKA.S on Friday posted 2020 operating profit above analyst estimates and said company executive Thomas Hasler will replace Paul Schuler as the chief executive officer on May 1.

Hasler is currently the head of Sika's global business and industry division, and has been a member of group management since 2014.

The company said operating profit for 2020jumped 7.1% to 1.13 billion Swiss francs ($1.26 billion), beating analysts' forecast of 1.10 billion francs.

Net profit increased 8.8% to 825.1 million francs.

Sika also proposed a 2020 dividend of 2.50 francs, up from the 2.30 franc payout for 2019.

The company, whose products are used to strengthen and waterproof building materials, had already reported a 3.4% increase in local currency sales for 2020.

($1 = 0.8965 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

