Sika H1 Profit, Sales Down, EBITDA Margin Rises; Updates FY25 Sales View, Confirms EBITDA Forecast

(RTTNews) - Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK), a Swiss specialty chemical company, reported Tuesday lower profit and net sales in its first half, while EBITDA margin increased from last year.

Looking ahead, Sika said it expects to continue to grow above the market and focus on margin improvement amid uncertain market development, arising in particular as a result of ongoing trade conflicts.

For the 2025 business year, Sika now expects a modest sales increase in local currencies. The company previously expected sales growth of 3 to 6 percent in local currencies.

The company continues to expect an over-proportional increase in EBITDA and an EBITDA margin of between 19.5 percent and 19.8 percent.

Sika further confirmed its strategic medium-term targets for 2028 for sustainable, profitable growth.

In the first half, profit after taxes dropped 3.9 percent to 554.4 million Swiss francs from prior year's 577.1 million francs. Earnings per share were 3.45 francs, lower than 3.59 francs a year ago.

Operating profit before depreciation or EBITDA fell 2.1 percent year-over-year to 1.07 billion francs, while EBITDA margin increased to 18.9 percent from previous year's 18.7 percent, supported by strong synergy momentum.

Net sales of 5.68 billion francs dropped 2.7 percent from prior year's 5.83 billion euros.

Sales grew 1.6 percent in local currencies, with 0.6 percent attributable to organic growth and 1.0 percent to acquisition effect

