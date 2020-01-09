Sika FY19 Sales Climb, Sees Strong Growth In EBIT - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sika (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK), a specialty chemicals company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 sales grew 14.4 percent from last year to 8.11 billion Swiss francs. In local currencies, sales climbed 16.3 percent. Organic growth was 3.3 percent.

Sika said its growth in all regions was stronger than the market in a challenging market environment.

The EMEA region reported a sales increase in local currency of 11.5 percent in 2019.

Further, the company said it anticipates record figures for the operating result and profit.

For the 2019 business year, Sika expects double-digit EBIT growth.

Paul Schuler, Chief Executive Officer said, "We will maintain our positive growth dynamic over the coming years. With our new Strategy 2023 we are moving the performance of our organization to the next level, and by consistently pursuing this strategic path we will be able to further exploit the business potential of our markets and generate sustainable, profitable growth."

In its Strategy 2023 view, Sika is seeking to grow by 6-8 percent a year up to 2023. It is aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15-18 percent by 2021.

