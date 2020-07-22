Sika first-half sales, profit drop on coronavirus hit

(Adds CEO comment from statement, background)

July 23 (Reuters) - Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika on Thursday posted lower first-half sales and profit as the coronavirus pandemic stalled many building projects and industrial output slowed.

The company's sales fell 3.2% to 3.61 billion Swiss francs ($3.88 billion) in the first half of 2020, also weighed down by a stronger domestic currency at the start of the year.

In local currencies, sales rose 2.9% for the company, whose admixture products are used to strengthen and waterproof concrete and other building materials and have been used in the 57.1-km-long Gotthard Base Tunnel under the Alps.

Net profit fell to 275.6 million francs from 330.7 million francs a year earlier, while operating profit declined 14.8% to 410.2 million francs.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Schuler said around 35 of the 100 countries Sika is present were in full lockdown for about two months and the rest had been strongly hit by the pandemic.

The company, whose adhesives are used by the automotive industry, was also hit by lower car production and fewer acquisitions.

Sika made no acquisitions in the first half, compared with three in 2019, including its largest ever when it bought French mortar producer Parex for 2.5 billion francs.

The company, which earlier this year ditched its 2020 guidance, confirmed its long-term strategic goal of growing sales by 6‐8% a year in local currencies by 2023 and aim of a higher EBIT margin of 15‐18% from 2021 onward.

($1 = 0.9293 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com; +91 8861175297; Tweet @ismail___s;)) Keywords: SIKA RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.