Sika confirms 2023 targets, sees rosier H2 market conditions

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Swiss adhesives and construction materials maker Sika SIKA.S on Wednesday confirmed its target for annual sales growth of 6-8% until 2023 and said it expects more favourable 2020 second-half market conditions even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Sika is also aiming for a higher operating profit (EBIT) margin of 15%-18% from 2021 onwards, it said in a statement accompanying its capital markets presentation to investors in Zurich.

