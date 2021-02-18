Sika CEO Schuler to step down

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika's SIKA.S Chief Executive Officer Paul Schuler will step down on May 1, the company said on Friday.

Sika said Thomas Hasler, the head of its global business and industry division, would succeed Schuler.

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

