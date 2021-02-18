Sika CEO Schuler to step down

Contributors
John Revill Reuters
Vishal Vivek Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika's Chief Executive Officer Paul Schuler will step down on May 1, the company said on Friday.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika's SIKA.S Chief Executive Officer Paul Schuler will step down on May 1, the company said on Friday.

Sika said Thomas Hasler, the head of its global business and industry division, would succeed Schuler.

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Vishal.Vivek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters