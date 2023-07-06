Sika Buys Thiessen To Boost Its Mining Business In US

(RTTNews) - Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK), a Swiss chemicals firm, said on Thursday that it has acquired Thiessen Team USA Inc., a maker of shotcrete and grouting products for the mining industry.

The financial terms of the transaction are not known.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas, said: "The acquisition of Thiessen supports our expansion in the exciting mining business in the USA and provides Sika with a wider presence in mining across the Americas region. The offerings of Sika and Thiessen are highly complementary and open up significant cross-selling potential with new and existing mining customers…"

Thiessen, a family owned business, serves the Western U.S. mining industry which produces essential minerals for the growing electric vehicle industry among many other critical minerals.

Sika already has a strong presence in the mining industry in Latin America and Canada.

