Sika (BIT:1SIKA) Price Target Decreased by 10.61% to 224.85

The average one-year price target for Sika (BIT:1SIKA) has been revised to €224.85 / share. This is a decrease of 10.61% from the prior estimate of €251.54 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €159.96 to a high of €401.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.10% from the latest reported closing price of €164.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sika. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 21.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SIKA is 0.41%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.48% to 16,007K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,738K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,784K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SIKA by 2.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,325K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares , representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SIKA by 5.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,446K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SIKA by 6.85% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 992K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SIKA by 9.09% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 518K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SIKA by 8.88% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.