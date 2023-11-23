News & Insights

Sika Announces Second Investment In 5 Years To Boost Concrete Admixtures Production In US

November 23, 2023 — 01:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK), a Swiss specialty chemical company, said on Thursday that it will continue to invest in its polymer production at its Sealy site in Texas to meet rising demand for its concrete admixture in the U.S. and Canada. The total sum of the investment is not known.

The company's latest decision marks its second polymer investment in Texas within five years.

Among developed countries, the demand for concrete additives in the U.S. is projected to register a rapid growth, maintaining a CAGR of 3.4 percent and reaching $3.6 billion by 2026.

Polymers are chemical building blocks needed to manufacture Sika ViscoCrete, Sika's high-performance, resource-saving concrete admixture.

Sika ViscoCrete is a high-performance super-plasticizer for concrete manufacturing, significantly reducing water usage.

