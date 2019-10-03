Sika aims to boost sales, operating margin as part of 2023 plan

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Swiss adhesives maker Sika SIKA.S is targeting acquisitions and other measures to boost sales 6-8% annually through 2023, while also increasing efficiency as it shoots for a raised 15-18% operating profit margin, the company said on Thursday.

"An important driver for margin improvement will be increased operational efficiency," Sika said in a statement. "Projects in the areas of operations, logistics, procurement and product formulation will result in an annual improvement in operating costs equivalent to 0.5% of sales."

The previous margin target was 14-16%, it said.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

