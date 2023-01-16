Companies

Sika agrees to sell admixture assets to INEOS

January 16, 2023 — 01:08 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sika SIKA.S has agreed to sell part of its admixture business to UK-based chemical and energy group INEOS, the Swiss construction chemicals maker said on Monday.

The deal is intended open the way for Sika to complete its acquisition of MBCC Group, the former BASF Construction Chemical business, by resolving the concerns of competition authorities.

