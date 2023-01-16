Sika agrees to sell admixture assets to INEOS

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sika SIKA.S has agreed to sell part of its admixture business to UK-based chemical and energy group INEOS, the Swiss construction chemicals maker said on Monday.

The deal is intended open the way for Sika to complete its acquisition of MBCC Group, the former BASF Construction Chemical business, by resolving the concerns of competition authorities.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Paul Carrel)

