Sika AG - Depositary Receipt (SXYAY) Price Target Increased by 11.01% to 112.12

The average one-year price target for Sika AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SXYAY) has been revised to $112.12 / share. This is an increase of 11.01% from the prior estimate of $101.00 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.85 to a high of $273.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 273.98% from the latest reported closing price of $29.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sika AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXYAY is 0.13%, an increase of 5.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.85% to 438K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zevin Asset Management holds 315K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 69K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 42K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 0.47% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 29.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 13.39% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 45.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 50.69% over the last quarter.

