Sika AG Buys Canada's Sable Marco; Financial Terms Not Known

(RTTNews) - Swiss specialty chemical company, Sika AG (SXYAY.PK), said on Wednesday that it has acquired Sable Marco Inc., a Canadian maker of cementitious products and mortars, for an undisclosed sum.

Sable Marco, based out of Québec City is expected to help Sika expand operations in the eastern side of Canada.

Sika also said Sable Marco's customer base is highly complementary to its business. The product range of the newly acquired firm includes cementitious products, mortars, polymeric sand, and other bagged materials.

The Canadian business generates annual sales of CHF 20 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.