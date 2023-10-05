Sika AG - ADR (SXYAY) Price Target Increased by 9.48% to 105.31

The average one-year price target for Sika AG - ADR (OTC:SXYAY) has been revised to 105.31 / share. This is an increase of 9.48% from the prior estimate of 96.19 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.66 to a high of 199.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 315.44% from the latest reported closing price of 25.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sika AG - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXYAY is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 539K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zevin Asset Management holds 251K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Equitable Trust holds 99K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 82K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 3.04% over the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 85.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 47.70% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 27K shares.

