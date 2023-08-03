Sika AG - ADR (SXYAY) Price Target Decreased by 19.79% to 74.09

The average one-year price target for Sika AG - ADR (OTC:SXYAY) has been revised to 74.09 / share. This is an decrease of 19.79% from the prior estimate of 92.37 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.91 to a high of 176.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 138.23% from the latest reported closing price of 31.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sika AG - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 36.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXYAY is 0.25%, an increase of 282.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 74.41% to 499K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zevin Asset Management holds 238K shares.

Equitable Trust holds 100K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 83K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 127,591.80% over the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 85.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 47.70% over the last quarter.

SkyView Investment Advisors holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.