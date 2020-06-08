Sika AG acquires Modern Waterproofing Group In Egypt - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) has acquired Modern Waterproofing Group, a manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems in Egypt. It is based in Cairo with a production facility in Badr City. The company anticipates the expanded product portfolio will significantly strengthen its position in the Egyptian construction market.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: "Modern Waterproofing will enhance our market access to various customer segments both in direct sales and through the distribution channels. This will open up promising cross-selling opportunities in the area of waterproofing and roofing."

