Sika 2022 Sales Up 15.8%; MBCC Acquisition In Final Stages

(RTTNews) - Sika (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) reported sales of 10.49 billion Swiss francs in 2022, an increase of 15.8% in local currencies compared to the previous year. Sales growth was 13.4% in Swiss francs. For fiscal 2022, Sika is anticipating record EBIT and an EBIT margin of 15%.

Looking forward, Sika confirmed 2023 strategic targets for sustainable, profitable growth.

Sika noted that the acquisition of MBCC is now in its final stages. Closing is targeted for the first half of 2023. Together with MBCC, Sika expects to generate annual synergies of 160-180 million francs.

