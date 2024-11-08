News & Insights

SIIC Environment Holdings Adjusts Bond Interest and Completes Sell-Back

November 08, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

SIIC Environment Holdings (SG:BHK) has released an update.

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. has announced the sell-back and cancellation of its Second Tranche Corporate Bonds, totaling RMB1.5 billion, which will be funded from internal resources without impacting the company’s financial stability. Additionally, the interest rate on these bonds is set to decrease from 3.4% to 1.5% effective November 15, 2024, due to market conditions. The company is also scheduled to pay interest on these bonds at the original rate for the current period ending November 14, 2024.

