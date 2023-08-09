SII Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.35, changing hands as high as $35.85 per share. Sprott Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SII's low point in its 52 week range is $29.76 per share, with $41.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.27.

