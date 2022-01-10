SII Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.61, changing hands as low as $40.00 per share. Sprott Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SII's low point in its 52 week range is $28.03 per share, with $47.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.31.

