Sihuan Pharmaceutical Halts Subsidiary’s Listing Plans

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group (HK:0460) has released an update.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. has announced the withdrawal of its subsidiary Xuanzhu Biopharm’s application for listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange due to strategic planning and current market conditions. This decision is not expected to negatively affect the ongoing operations of the Group or Xuanzhu Biopharm, which specializes in developing innovative drugs for major diseases. The company remains committed to exploring new development and financing opportunities in the capital market.

For further insights into HK:0460 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.