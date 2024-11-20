Sihuan Pharma Subsidiaries Partner on Weight Loss Drug

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group (HK:0460) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group’s subsidiary, Huisheng Biopharmaceutical, has entered a collaboration with Meiyan Space to exclusively market and distribute Semaglutide Injection for weight loss in mainland China. This agreement positions both companies to capitalize on the growing demand for weight loss solutions, with Semaglutide already experiencing significant sales growth globally. Huisheng Biopharmaceutical is recognized for its robust R&D capabilities, further strengthening this strategic partnership.
For further insights into HK:0460 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.