Sihuan Pharma Subsidiaries Partner on Weight Loss Drug

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group’s subsidiary, Huisheng Biopharmaceutical, has entered a collaboration with Meiyan Space to exclusively market and distribute Semaglutide Injection for weight loss in mainland China. This agreement positions both companies to capitalize on the growing demand for weight loss solutions, with Semaglutide already experiencing significant sales growth globally. Huisheng Biopharmaceutical is recognized for its robust R&D capabilities, further strengthening this strategic partnership.

