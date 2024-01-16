Signs of a Worrying Economic Divide in America

Last night, the Iowa caucuses kicked off the Presidential primary season. The results weren’t a surprise, but it does bring home the fact that we are in a presidential election year in the U.S., and it will be one that sees the country bitterly divided. There is an irony that I am writing those words on the day after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, obviously, but America is not just divided politically or by race. There is an economic divide, too, and two sets of numbers released this morning reinforced that fact.

First, Goldman Sachs (GS) released their earnings report for calendar Q4. As I write, nobody seems to have been able to work out how the EPS reported came in at $5.48, versus the $3.51 estimated, which is in itself an indicator of the absurd complexity of most bank earnings. However, the revenue numbers showed a beat by around a half a billion dollars, which indicates a good quarter for the investment bank, whatever charges and credits may eventually muddy the picture.

Great, you might say, but what does that have to do with economic division in America? Well, Goldman is, above all else, a Wall Street bank. It serves some generally high end individual clients, but its principal focus is on trading, investment banking, and other areas of the financial and capital markets. That makes it interesting that their results were apparently better than the more consumer-oriented banks that came before them.

On Friday, Bank of America (BAC), JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Citi (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC), banks that are generally much more about Main Street than Goldman, all posted results that, while also complicated by a litany of one-off charges, were generally not as strong as Goldman’s. In addition, what strength there was mostly came from Wall Street. There were some trading misses and the like, but their market-focused divisions generally had a better quarter than retail banking. Strength in market-focused sectors is hardly surprising given the performance of the major indices in Q4, but that came at a time when polls consistently indicated that the majority of Americans believed that we were either in or just about to enter a recession.

There is clearly a difference in perception here. The market believes everything will be fine, while the “real” economy is bracing for a downturn. However, another data set released this morning hints at it being more than perception.

The New York Fed Manufacturing Survey is not the most important set of figures released, nor is it the most influential, but it does give a snapshot of both sentiment and activity in the manufacturing sector, and this morning’s numbers were worrying on both fronts. The index came in at -43.7, a huge miss based on economists’ expectations for a decline of five points. The miss is being dismissed in some circles, with people saying that there were some weather-related factors in the number, but even economists are aware of the weather and even given the storms that came late in the quarter, the miss is so big that it can’t just be about that.

The fact is that while the stock market was soaring towards all-time highs, manufacturers were feeling, at best, wary.

Clearly, perceptions of the economy right now differ largely. The asset-owning wealthy who participate actively in markets are optimistic, while wage earners and factory owners are feeling the pinch. The rich, it seems, are getting richer while leaving everyone else behind. In the meantime, the election this year will give us a choice between two candidates who have both presided over a country where that was true. We're seeing it now, and we saw it with the previous administration: wealth disparity under Donald Trump grew at a record 9% annual clip, so a change in who occupies the White House is not a realistic option for reversing this trend.

Something has to give; we should all be hoping that the market has it right and that things are about to get a lot better for everyone. If not, the impact on the country, both economically and politically, will be even more division, and that won’t make for a happy 2024.

