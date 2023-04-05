World Markets

Signing of political agreement in Sudan delayed -statement

April 05, 2023 — 05:44 pm EDT

Yomna Ehab and Nafisa ElTahir for Reuters

April 5 (Reuters) - The signing of an agreement to name a Sudanese civilian government and launch a new transition towards elections was delayed, a statement by the Sudan's Forces of Freedom and Change coalition said on Wednesday.

The statement said that discussions on military restructuring had made progress but not concluded, leading to the delay of the signing, which had been originally scheduled for April 1 before being rescheduled for Thursday. It did not say when the new signing date would be.

