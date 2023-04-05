Signing of political agreement in Sudan delayed -statement

Adds reason of the signing's delay

April 5 (Reuters) - The signing of an agreement to name a Sudanese civilian government and launch a new transition towards elections was delayed, a statement by the Sudan's Forces of Freedom and Change coalition said on Wednesday.

The statement said that discussions on military restructuring had made progress but not concluded, leading to the delay of the signing, which had been originally scheduled for April 1 before being rescheduled for Thursday. It did not say when the new signing date would be.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Nafisa ElTahir; editing by Diane Craft and Grant McCool)

